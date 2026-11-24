Assistant Commissioner of Police, Brenton Smith has made a call for more active Neighbourhood Watch groups in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and underscored the importance of strengthening the groups which currently exist.

Speaking with NBC News, ACP Smith said, the Police Force remains committed to supporting Neighbourhood Watch groups and encouraging greater community participation.

ACP Smith highlighted situations where criminals targeted unsuspecting citizens, noting that communities must be vigilant.

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