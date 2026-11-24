The Ministry of Health is advising Vincentians to remain vigilant and practise good hygiene, as Influenza A and COVID-19 continue to circulate amid an increase in reported respiratory illnesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Daniel Cummings, speaking on NBC Radio’s Talk Yuh Talk programme, noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic many persons consistently practised preventive measures to protect themselves and others from infection.

Minister Cummings reminded the public of the importance of maintaining basic hygiene.

Minister Cummings pointed out that germs often become prevalent in crowded spaces, which contributes significantly to the spread of illnesses

among individuals.

Minister Cummings further encouraged the wearing of masks by persons with respiratory infections, noting that this can help reduce the transmission of viruses.

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