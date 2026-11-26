St. Vincent and the Grenadines was represented at the 31st meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the U.N Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) which recently took place in Turkey.

This was confirmed by Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation, and Climate Resilience, Hon. Conroy Huggins in response to a question in Parliament this week, from Opposition Senator Hon Keisal Peters.

Minister Huggins explained that St. Vincent and the Grenadines was actively engaged in CARICOM’s discussions at COP31 and this participation will continue in the future.

Minister Huggins also outlined some of the work done by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines delegation to COP31

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