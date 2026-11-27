The official opening and handover ceremony of the Martins Petroglyph Park at Argyle will be held here this afternoon.

The ceremony will be hosted by the Ministry of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage.

The event will be held in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust, as efforts continue to celebrate and preserve the country’s national heritage.

Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday is expected to deliver the main address at this afternoon’s ceremony

Remarks will also come from Parliamentary Representative for the South Windward Constituency, Hon. Andrew John; Minister of National Heritage, Hon. Shevern John; Chairperson of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust – Fitzgerald Providence and Former Chairperson of the National Trust – Kathy Martin.

Attorney General, Hon. Louise Mitchell will present an overview of the history of the site.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1pm and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

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