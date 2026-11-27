Today marks the first anniversary of the New Democratic Party NDP Government in Office, one year after securing an historic victory in the November 27, 2025 General Elections.

Led by Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, the New Democratic Party secured 14 of the 15 seats in Parliament, and the administration is using the anniversary to reflect on its first twelve months in office.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Friday highlighted some of the accomplishments and re-affirmed his commitment to accelerate economic activity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In addressing the country’s financial position, Prime Minister Friday emphasized the need for responsible financial management.

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