One hundred Farmers have been provided with smartphones, through a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Agriculture, Liberty Caribbean Foundation and FLOW.

This initiative, dubbed: “Digital Roots SVG,” is designed to strengthen agricultural networking, and improve communication.

The Ministry recently distributed 100 smartphones to farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines at a ceremony held at the Girl Guide Headquarters, at Level Garden.

In his remarks, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Colville King noted the importance of embracing digital tools to expand market opportunities and reduce post-harvest losses.

Meanwhile, Country Manager of FLOW, Andrea Liverpool, said the company is pleased to be associated with this project

And, Senior Director of Liberty Caribbean Foundation, Neda Brown told the Farmers that the devices are not a luxury but a necessity.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Liberty Caribbean Foundation and Flow are aiming to empower Farmers to showcase their produce online, track market demand in real time, and build direct relationships with consumers, supermarkets, hotels, and exporters.

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