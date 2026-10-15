Assessments continue following flood damage in Leeward communities

Assessments are continuing across the country as Government officials seek to determine the full impact of torrential rains which resulted from the passage of a Tropical Wave last week.

Parliamentary Representative for South Leeward Hon. Nigel Stephenson and Parliamentary Representative for Central Leeward Hon. Conroy Huggins, conducted a flood assessment on Thursday October 8th, accompanied by Minister of Housing Hon. Andrew John.

During the assessment, officials inspected affected properties and engaged residents in discussions to gain a better understanding of the impact of the flooding and the challenges faced by homeowners.

Minister John assured residents that they would receive support as efforts continue to address the effects of the recent weather event.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was significantly impacted following the major rainfall event that triggered flooding, landslides and damage to homes and critical infrastructure.

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