Health Officials urge breast cancer screening for early detection

Local Health officials are continuing to highlight the importance of breast cancer screening, as part of activities to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

International Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an international health campaign that is held every October.

Addressing the issue on NBC Radio this morning, Registrar in the Emergency Department at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Naja Peters underscored the importance of screening for breast cancer, as it reduces the risk of the disease.

She said early detection saves lives.

Dr. Peters urged the public to support the SVG Medical Association as it continues to promote awareness about breast cancer.

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