Two St. Lucian men were this week arrested and charged with drug trafficking in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Police arrested and jointly charged Kerry Edwards, a 31-year-old farmer, and McGavin Wyllie, a 31-year-old chef, both of Saint Lucia, with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply, drug trafficking, and importation of a controlled drug.

The accused men allegedly had in their possession 20,974 grammes of cannabis resin with intent to supply it to another person.

They were also charged with possessing the same quantity of cannabis and cannabis resin for the purpose of drug trafficking and importation of a controlled drug.

The offences allegedly occurred in Arnos Vale on October 9, 2026, at approximately.

The accused men appeared before the Serious Offences Court on October 13, 2026, where they pleaded guilty to the charges.

For the offence of possession of a controlled drug they were fined $4,600.00 ECC forthwith. If they default, they will spend 1 year at His Majesty’s Prison.

For the offence of drug trafficking, they were fined $18,020 forthwith. If they default, they will spend 3 years at His Majesty’s Prison.

For the offence of drug importation, they were fined $4,400.0 ECC forthwith. If they default, they will spend 1 year at His Majesty’s Prison.

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