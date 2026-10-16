St. Vincent and the Grenadines was among Caribbean territories represented at the U.S.-Caribbean Dialogue held on Thursday at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, Major the Hon. St. Clair Leacock, represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the meeting.

The high-level dialogue brought together U.S. and Caribbean leaders to discuss areas of mutual interest, including regional security, energy, trade and investment.

Discussions also focused on critical issues including, economic growth, safeguarding critical infrastructure, disaster response and health co-operation, and strengthening defense co-ordination to combat transnational organized crime.

Minister Leacock said the U.S.-Caribbean Dialogue provided an important opportunity for frank and constructive engagement on the issues that matter most to the region.

The Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by Ambassador Lou-Anne Gilchrist, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to the United States of America.

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