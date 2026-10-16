Police investigating shooting incident which left one dead on Georgetown Cannabis Farm

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is investigating a shooting incident that left one male dead in Georgetown early this morning.

Police say, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Police Officers received information that two masked men, allegedly armed with firearms, entered the property of the CANNASVG cannabis farm located in Georgetown.

Upon arrival at the scene, Police met one male who was later identified as Joel Williams, a 23-year-old resident of Ottley Hall, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say the other alleged intruder, whose identity is currently unknown, reportedly fled the scene and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the police with this investigation is urged to contact:

Major Crime Unit: 456-1810

Police Control: 457-1211 ext 4876

The Police say that all information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.

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