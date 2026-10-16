Range of cultural and community events carded in celebration of SVG’s 47th anniversary of Independence

A range of cultural events and community festivals will be held to commemorate this country’s 47th anniversary of political independence

Minister of Culture and Creative Industries, and Chairman of the Independence Planning Committee, Hon. Kashacka Cupid outlined the activities at a media conference this morning.

Minister Cupid said the independence celebrations will be one of a kind.

Minister Cupid said a cultural village at Heritage Square will also form part of the activities.

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