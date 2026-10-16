Farmers, Fishers and Agro-Processors showcase products at World Food Day Exhibition in Kingstown

Local Farmers, Fishers, Agro Processors and other agricultural stakeholders are under the spotlight today at a National Exhibition being held to coincide with World Food Day.

The Exhibition at the Market Square in Kingstown, is showcasing a range of Agricultural and Value Added products in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Nigel Stevenson highlighted the importance of food security for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chairman of the World Food Day Planning Committee, Noel Samuel also delivered remarks promising the public an exciting and eventful Exhibition.

World Food Day is being observed with the theme Innovate Today. Nourish Tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related