Vincentian judge appointed Ad Hoc Judge in Turks and Caicos Islands

Vincentian Judge, Justice Raymond Colin Williams, has been appointed an ad hoc Judge in the Turks and Caicos Islands to preside over confiscation proceedings arising from the Special Investigation and Prosecution Team (SIPT) trial and other matters.

Her Excellency Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selva-ratnam, acting on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, made the appointment and administered his oaths of office on Thursday morning, October 15, 2026.

Justice Williams spent 15 years as Director of Public Prosecutions in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines before joining the Supreme Court of Belize in 2018, where he was initially appointed to help clear a backlog of criminal cases.

He subsequently joined the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in March 2021, serving in Antigua and Barbuda before being assigned to Dominica’s criminal division in September 2023. His judicial work has included murder trials and cases involving allegations of corruption.

His appointment comes ahead of confiscation proceedings scheduled for October 26 involving former Premier Michael Misick, former Cabinet minister McAllister “Piper” Hanchell and attorney Thomas Chalmers “Chal” Misick.

As previously reported by The SUN, the Crown is pursuing amounts that could exceed a combined $129 million, comprising approximately $40 million against the former premier, about $6 million against McAllister Hanchell and potentially more than $83 million against Chalmers Misick.

The court will determine the amounts, if any, which each man must pay after hearing the proceedings.

The three men were convicted on February 4, 2026, and sentenced on May 29 by Justice Rajendra Narine, who was originally expected to hear the confiscation proceedings.

Michael Misick received four years and 26 days in prison, McAllister Hanchell three years and Chalmers Misick four years.

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