SVG records 13.2% increase in visitor arrivals in August 2026

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded an increase in visitor arrivals during the month of August 2026, compared to August 2025.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority said in a release that this country welcomed 11,862 visitors in August 2026, representing an increase of 13.2% compared with August 2025.

The Authority said this is a strong indication of continued demand for the destination in the categories of stay-over, air and yacht.

The release disclosed that during this period, stay-over arrivals reached 9,712, an increase of 11.5%, or 998 additional visitors, compared with the same month last year.

Air arrivals, which comprise stay-over and same-day visitors, rose by 11.7% to 9,747, while yacht arrivals increased by 20.3% to 2,115.

No cruise calls were recorded during August.

The Tourism Authority said August results build on sustained growth in stay-over tourism during the first eight months of the year.

From January to August 2026, St. Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed 86,647 stay-over visitors, an increase of 8.4%, or 6,704 visitors, over the corresponding period in 2025. Air arrivals also increased by 8.4%, reaching 86,964, while yacht arrivals grew by 3.4%.

The Authority says total visitor arrivals remained broadly stable from January to August, reaching 276,088 compared with 276,797 in 2025, a marginal difference of 0.3%.

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