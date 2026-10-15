St. Vincent and the Grenadines targets early 2027 for Launch of CBI Programme

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is hoping to roll out a Citizenship by Investment programme during the first quarter of 2027.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday during an interview with the Managing Director and News Editor, of Television Caribbean Andre Huie.

The discussion followed a World Bank meeting on accelerating the implementation of infrastructure development projects, during the IMF/World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Prime Minister outlined the Government’s plans for the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The Prime Minister said he is optimistic about the implementation of the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

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