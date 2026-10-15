SVG observes World White Cane Day under theme “A Lack of Sight Is Not a Lack of Vision”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is today October 15th joining the global community to observe World White Cane Day with the theme: A Lack of Sight Is Not a Lack of Vision.

October 15th is set aside annually to celebrate the achievements of people who are blind, or visually impaired and the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence, the white cane.

Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons With Disabilities, Labour and Local Government, Hon Laverne Gibson-Velox said the White Cane supports safe and independent movement.

Minister Gibson-Velox also commended parents, caregivers and guardians of visually impaired children across the country, for the care they offer to these children every day.

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