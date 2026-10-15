NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 15th October,2026
The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund has launched its 2nd annual Independence Poster Competition in celebration of this country’s 47th anniversary of Independence.
Communications Advisor at the SVG Conservation Fund, Christina Mais said this initiative which runs until October 24th celebrates the creativity of the nation’s youth while highlighting the importance of conservation.
Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.
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