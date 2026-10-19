Acting Permanent Secretary of Agriculture highlights Innovations to boost agricultural productivity in SVG

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Colville King has outlined innovations which can be implemented to enhance growth in the agricultural sector.

Mr. King was addressing the opening ceremony for the National Agricultural Exhibition, held on Friday October 16th to commemorate World Food Day.

He said indoor farming techniques can be utilized to improve productivity.

Mr. King also spoke about the benefits that could be derived from the use of modern technology such as Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture

World Food Day 2026 was observed with the theme Innovate Today: Nourish Tomorrow.

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