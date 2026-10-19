Preparations progressing smoothly for SVG’s 47th Independence Military Parade

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says preparations for the Independence Anniversary Military Parade are progressing smoothly.

Arrangements for the Parade were outlined during a News Conference hosted by the Independence Planning Committee last Friday.

Parade Commander and Officer in Charge of the Traffic Department, Superintendent of Police Parnell Browne, said this year’s Parade, will be held on October 27 at 5p.m. at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Parade Commander said 14 Guards have been confirmed to participate in this year’s Parade.

Parade Commander and Head of the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Superintendent of Police Parnell Browne.

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