Vincentians encouraged to attend this week’s Independence Thanksgiving Service

Vincentians are being encouraged to take part in a Special Service of Thanksgiving, scheduled to take place tomorrow, Tuesday October 20th, in commemoration of this country’s 47th Anniversary of Independence.

The appeal comes from Anglican Priest and member of the SVG Christian Council Reverend Canon Ashton Francis.

Speaking with NBC News, Reverend Francis said the service will be held at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Kingstown.

Reverend Francis highlighted the significance of thanksgiving.

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