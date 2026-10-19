Vincentian delegation represent at the 2026 World Island Exhibition in South Korea

A three-member delegation from this country’s Investment Promotions Agency Invest SVG, is representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 2026 World Island Exhibition in Yeosu, South Korea.

The Exhibition is being held with the theme: Islands: Connecting the Ocean and the Future, and runs until November 4. The team from St. Vincent and the Grenadines arrived in on October 5.

The Vincentian comprises: Angenella Young, Export Marketing & Promotions Co-ordinator at Invest SVG; Asif Bailey, Content Creator/Graphic Designer at Invest SVG; and Saflana John, Administrative Officer II in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment & Diaspora Affairs.

A release from Invest SVG says St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the only Caribbean island represented at the Expo, alongside island nations from Asia and Africa.

Invest SVG says this country’s participation allows it to take advantage of strategic benefits, including international awareness, the promotion of the tourism sector, and a platform to celebrate its cultural heritage.

The Expo is also a showcase for the creativity and entrepreneurship of local producers. Invest SVG is facilitating exposure for businesses, including Jazzy All Naturals, Kong Art Creationz, Rocks n Roses, Peta Odini, Calvert Jones and SVG Teas.

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