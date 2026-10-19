Six students to compete in Lions Club St. Vincent South National Secondary Schools Public Speaking finals this week

Six Finalists are preparing to compete in the Finals of the Lions Club St. Vincent South National Public Speaking Competition this week.

The Finals scheduled to take place this Thursday October 22, at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown, beginning at 7pm.

President of the Lions Club St. Vincent South, Lion Michael John, provided details of the competition during a News Conference hosted by the Independence Planning Committee on Friday.

Mr. John confirmed the names of the Finalists who will be vying for the Lion Michael DeFreitas Challenge Trophy.

The students will speak on the topic Globally, Countries are Slow in Formulating the Appropriate Framework to Leverage AI Capability to Improve Productivity.

The Public Speaking Competition is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and sponsored by Telecommunications Company, Flow.

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