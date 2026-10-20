Stakeholders in the local Agricultural Sector have been urged to make a greater effort to implement innovative methods of food production.

The call has come from Chief Veterinary Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Rural Transformation, Dr. Kathy-Ann Hackshaw

Dr. Hackshaw was speaking at the opening of a National Agricultural Exhibition, held at the Market Square on Friday October 16th, observed as World Food Day.

World Food Day 2026 was observed with the theme Innovate Today. Nourish Tomorrow.

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