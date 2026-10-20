The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has outlined traffic arrangements which would be in place for the upcoming Independence Anniversary Parade.

Speaking at a media Briefing on Friday, Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent of Police Parnell Browne, highlighted the designated areas in the Arnos Vale area which would be used for the Military Guard, during the Parade.

Superintendent Browne said Traffic Officers will be deployed along the designated routes to assist motorists.

Superintendent Browne cautioned persons using the roads, including those involved in motor sports during the period of Independence, to exercise caution.

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