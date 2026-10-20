One dead, another hospitalised in separate road accidents
This country recorded its latest road fatality last evening in the community of Pembroke.
Police reports indicate that a Pedestrian Jahmarl Layne of Ottley Hall was struck by a truck.
He succumbed to his injuries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.
In a separate accident another pedestrian was struck by an Omnibus in Calliaqua.
He is currently a patient at the Intensive Care Unit of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.
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