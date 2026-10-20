Minister John provides updates on progress of Sandy Bay Sea Defense Project and ground water wells

Residents in the constituency of North Windward have been assured that work is continuing apace on the Sea Defense Project in Sandy Bay.

This assurance came from Parliamentary Representative for North Windward, and Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, Hon. Shevern John as she provided an update on projects being undertaken in North Windward.

Speaking on Radio recently, Minister John said an important part of the project will be the relocation of some residents.

Minister John also provided an update on the construction of two ground water wells, to deliver a continuous supply of clean water to residents of North Windward.

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