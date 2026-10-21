Agriculture Official calls for policies to strengthen food security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Colville King has called for the formulation of policies to address Agriculture and Food Security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. King made the call as he addressed the opening of a National Agricultural Exhibition last Friday.

Mr. King said these policies should establish Agriculture and Food Security as a National Security issue, and should take account of the importance of land use.

Last Friday’s Agricultural Exhibition was held to commemorate World Food Day, which was observed with the theme: Innovate Today. Nourish Tomorrow.

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