Local Vendors, Artisans and Entrepreneurs encouraged to register for Sunday Cruise Village ahead of this weekend’s cruise call

Local Vendors, Artisans and Entrepreneurs have until the end of the day today to register for the Sunday Cruise Village in Kingstown, an initiative of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority.

The initiative is expected to provide opportunities for tourism stakeholders to sell their products on selected Sundays when cruise ships visit the capital.

The SVG Tourism Authority says, the Sunday Cruise Village will give local vendors, artisans and entrepreneurs opportunities to market their products on selected Sundays when cruise ships visit the capital.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will this weekend welcome the first in a series of Sunday cruise calls for the 2026/2027 Cruise Season

On Sunday October 25, Carnival Venezia will visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Persons interested in participating in the Sunday Cruise Village are encouraged to register by today, Wednesday October 21st by scanning the QR code on the Tourism Authority’s flyer or visit tinyurl.com/Vendorscall or contact the SVG Tourism Authority for more information.

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