Plans underway to upgrade deteriorating bridge in West St. George Constituency

Plans are in place for the upgrade of an Old Bridge in the West St. George Constituency.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme, Parliamentary Representative for West St. George, Minister of Culture Hon. Kashaka Cupid, said the old bridge has deteriorated over the years and is in need for restructuring.

Minister Cupid said residents in the constituency continue to face a number of challenges following the recent adverse weather conditions.

He identified several challenges in areas within the constituency noting that necessary interventions will be implemented to address them.

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