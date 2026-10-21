SVG Bureau of Standards celebrates 25 Years of Quality, Innovation and Consumer Protection

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards is commemorating a major milestone as it celebrates 25 years of operational excellence in quality infrastructure, metrology and consumer protection.

The Bureau has been reflecting on its remarkable journey from humble ministerial beginnings to an internationally recognized statutory body.

Delivering remarks to mark the occasion, Minister of Education Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Information , Hon. Phillip Jackson, said it is important that the Standards Bureau continues to progress while honouring its past.

Speaking on the history of the Standards Bureau, one of the pioneers of the Agency, Dr. Alston Stoddard, said its achievements have resulted from the hard work and dedication of many individuals.

And Executive Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards, Ezra Ledger, said the Bureau is proud of its Journey.

Over the past two and a half decades, the Bureau has significantly expanded its scope, transitioning from a small departmental unit into a robust statutory organization.

The key milestones include pioneering regional standardization through the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality, establishing food and agricultural testing laboratories, and securing vital international partnerships to support local industry and trade.

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