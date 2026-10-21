President of the Lions Club St. Vincent South Michael John has commended Telecommunications Provider, Flow, for its ongoing support for the Annual Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition.

Mr. John gave the commendation, during a Media Briefing hosted by the Independence Planning Committee last Friday.

He explained that Flow’s longstanding sponsorship of the Competition continues to provide valuable support to participating schools and students, while also assisting the winning institutions.

The Finals of the 2026 Flow Lions Club St. Vincent South Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition, now in its 27th year, is scheduled for tomorrow Thursday October 22 at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Six secondary schools from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will compete in the Finals.

They are: The St. Vincent Grammar School, The Thomas Saunders Secondary School; The Canouan Government School, The Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia, The St. Vincent Girls High School and St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua.

The competition is scheduled to commence at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

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