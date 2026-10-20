KPS to host science fair later this month

The Kingstown Preparatory School is preparing to hold a Science Fair later this month.

Grade Six Science Teacher and Co-ordinator of the Science Fair, Jonelle Harry-Jackson said the Science Fair will take place on October 30th with the theme “It’s Not Magic, It’s Science!”.

Mrs. Harry-Jackson said the Fair will give students an opportunity to showcase their creativity, knowledge, experiments and scientific projects.

She said following the Fair, the School will select the top students who will be participating in the National Science Fair to be held on November 9th.

Mrs. Harry-Jackson said the organisers will be inviting a number of secondary schools to participate and showcase their Science projects during the event.

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