A special Service of Thanksgiving was held today, as activities continue to celebrate the 47th Anniversary of Independence of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Service was held at the Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Assumption, North River Road, Kingstown, with the theme: Hand in Hand, Uplifting Our Nation.

Representatives of various denominations offered prayers for the nation.

Delivering the sermon, Archdeacon Junior Ballantyne of the Anglican Church cautioned Vincentians to live in alignment with God.

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