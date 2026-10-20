UWI Global Campus SVG to host Annual Sir Dwight Venner Memorial Independence Lecture this week

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Global Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Site, will host the Annual Sir Dwight Venner Memorial Independence Lecture this week.

Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts-Nevis TVET Council, Dr. Kertney Thompson, will deliver the lecture on the theme: “The Next Independence: Building the Skills, Talent and Enterprise to Shape Our Future”

This year’s lecture will explore the skills, talent and entrepreneurial capacity needed to advance national development and shape the future of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The lecture will be held on Thursday, 22 October 2026, 5pm at the UWI Global Campus, Kingstown.

There will also be a panel discussion which will be moderated by Andrea Bowman, former Resident Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the Republic of China (Taiwan), former Headmistress of the Girls’ High School and Educator.

The distinguished panel will comprise:

🔹 Mr. Desron Bynoe – Vice President and General Manager for Barbados, Liberty Caribbean (Flow Barbados)

🔹 Mrs. Pearlette Hannaway – Senior Education Officer responsible for TVET, Ministry of Education, et al

🔹 Ms. Kimya Glasgow – Founder and Creative Director of Kimya Glasgow Designs Inc., business coach and mentor.

🔹 Ms. Keisha Phillips – Officer in Charge, Centre for Enterprise Development, Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Private Sector Development.

A question-and-answer session will follow the panel discussion, providing an opportunity for attendees to engage with the speakers and contribute to the discussion.

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