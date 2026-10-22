Minister of Transport, Infrastructure, and Physical Planning, Hon. Nigel Stephenson has said that the Agriculture and Fisheries Sectors should be the foundation for economic transformation.

Minister Stephenson was delivering the main address at the World Food Day National Exhibition on Friday, in his capacity as Acting Prime Minister at that time.

He said the Agriculture Sector presents a range of opportunities for economic development.

Minister Stephenson called on Farmers to make use of modern technology to support innovations in the Agricultural sector.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related