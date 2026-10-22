Six students will compete in the Finals of the 2026 Lions Club St. Vincent South/FLOW Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition tonight.

The Finalists are Jinya Pemberton of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School; Jolisha Bailey of St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua; Tishon Ollivierre of the St. Vincent Grammar School, Rachel Mitchell of the Canouan Secondary School, Vonté Horne of the Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia, and Diandra Shepherd of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School.

The students will speak on the topic Globally, Countries are Slow in Formulating the Appropriate Framework to Leverage AI Capability to Improve Productivity.

The Finalists will also speak on a topic of their choice, and participate in an impromptu segment.

The students will be competing for the Lion Michael De Freitas Challenge Trophy and other prizes.

The Finals will be held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown, beginning at 7pm

The Public Speaking Competition is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and sponsored by Telecommunications Company, Flow.

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