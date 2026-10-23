The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has signed three financing agreements with the Saudi Fund for Development.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, as he responded to a question in Parliament on Thursday.

The Prime Minister outlined the projects being financed under the agreements and the amount of funding allocated to each.

The Prime Minister said funds will be accessed and utilized when work on the approved projects has commenced and is underway.

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