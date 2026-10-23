MOU to be signed next week between the Government of SVG and Global Ports Holding

A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed on Monday October 26th between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Global Ports Holding.

The announcement was made by Minister of Tourism, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow, during a Ministerial Statement in Parliament on Thursday.

Dr. Shallow said the agreement will further develop the country’s tourism sector.

Minister Shallow said there are currently challenges associated with the limitations of the existing Port, particularly as cruise vessels continue to increase in size.

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