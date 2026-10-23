Invest SVG continues to receive expressions of interest and proposals from Investors

This country’s investment promotions Agency, Invest SVG is continuing to receive expressions of interest and proposals from an array of Investors.

This was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, as he responded to a question in Parliament on Thursday.

Minister Bramble said Invest SVG currently has 13 active investment proposals, and eight of these relate to the tourism and hospitality sector.

Minister Bramble said two of the Investors are Vincentians living in Canada. And he disclosed that nine of the thirteen investment proposals have a combined value of over 400-million U.S. dollars.

Meanwhile, two Bills were passed during Thursday’s Meeting of Parliament.

The CAF (Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean) Bill 2026 and the Immigration (Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals) Amendment Bill 2026, were both taken through all their stages and passed, during yesterday’s session.

Parliament has been adjourned until Tuesday November 24 at 10:00am

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