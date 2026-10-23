Lions Club St Vincent South embarking on a number of projects to support schools and promote sustainability

The Lions Club St. Vincent South has embarked on a number of projects aimed at supporting schools and promoting sustainability across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

One of the club’s signature initiatives is a poultry project at the Evesham Methodist School, valued at between seven and eight thousand dollars.

Delivering remarks during the Public Speaking Finals last night, President of the Lions Club St. Vincent South, Michael John said the project involves the rearing of 100 chickens.



Mr. John also disclosed that, apart from the poultry initiative, the club is actively involved in tree-planting exercises.

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