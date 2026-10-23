Today is the registration deadline for regional programme targeting MSMEs

Today is the deadline for local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to register for a regional programme, aimed at strengthening their businesses through digital transformation.

The regional project is dubbed: Re-engineering MSMEs for Growth – Adoption and Application of Digital Solutions to Build Resilience and Global Competitiveness.

Officer in Charge at the Centre for Enterprise Development, CED, Keisha Phillips said the project helps local businesses to learn more about opportunities to enhance their digital capabilities, and expand their participation in e-commerce.

She said the initiative is led by the Small Business Association of Barbados in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank, with the CED serving as the national focal point for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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