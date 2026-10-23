St Vincent Girls High School Tops Lions Club Secondary Schools public speaking competition

The Lion Michael De Freitas Challenge Trophy has been awarded to the Girls High School, after the School emerged victorious in the Finals of the 2026 FLOW/Lions Club St. Vincent South National Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition.

J’nya Pemberton secured the title for the Girls High School, during last night’s Final, at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The second position was awarded to Tayshon Ollivierre of the St. Vincent Grammar School, while Vonte Horne of the Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia took the third spot.

J’nya Pemberton secured 1st place in all three categories of the competition: the Main Topic, the Student Prepared Speech and the Impromptu presentation.

The other Finalists were: Jolisha Bailey of St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua; Rachel Mitchell of the Canouan Secondary School, and Diandra Shepherd of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School.

The students spoke on the topic: Globally, Countries are Slow in Formulating the Appropriate Framework to Leverage AI Capability to Improve Productivity.

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