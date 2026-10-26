MR CALVIN ST CLAIR COCKBURN better known as ROCKY, OFFICER COBAN, BUSH-RAT and COBY of Greiggs and Tortola died on Wednesday September 16th at the age of 54. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 31st at the Greiggs Playing Field according to the Greiggs Apostolic Faith Mission Rites. Viewing and Tributes begin at 11:00 am. The service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Bascombe Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral and travelling to Greiggs are asked to use the Windward Highway as the access route through Mesopotamia is unavailable

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