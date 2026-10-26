Police Public Relations clarifies legal issues related to assault
The Police Public Relations Department has moved to clarify the legal issues related to assault, as the Police Force continues its public education thrust.
Head of the Police Public Relations Department, Sergeant Edson Smith said a number of issues must be considered when assessing a case of possible assault.
Sergeant Smith also spoke of the legal implications of using excessive force, in response to possible assault.
You must be logged in to post a comment.