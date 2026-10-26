The Inception Meeting for the project “Enhancing Sectoral MRV Systems and Analytical Capacity to Support NDC 3.0 Development and Implementation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines” will be held on Thursday this week.

The Meeting will be hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, through its Sustainable Development Unit (SDU), at the University of the West Indies Global Campus.

A release from the Ministry says the project is being implemented within the framework of the Initiative for Climate Action Transparency (ICAT), which is hosted by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

The project is co-ordinated nationally by the Sustainable Development Unit, with technical support from the Greenhouse Gas Management Institute (GHGMI).

The initiative aims to strengthen Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ national climate transparency and analytical systems, with particular focus on the energy sector, including transport.

Through the project, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will strengthen its Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) arrangements, improve institutional co-ordination and data flows, enhance greenhouse gas emissions modelling, and build capacity to assess the impacts of mitigation policies and measures.

The work will also contribute directly to the development, implementation and monitoring of the country’s Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0).

The Inception Meeting will formally introduce the project, outline its objectives, expected outputs and implementation arrangements, and provide an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss their respective roles and contributions.

Participants will include representatives from government ministries and departments, statutory bodies, the energy and transport sectors, private-sector entities, academia and other key partners.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, 29 October, at The University of the West Indies Global Campus.

The work will also contribute directly to the development, implementation and monitoring of the country’s Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0).

The Inception Meeting will formally introduce the project, outline its objectives, expected outputs and implementation arrangements, and provide an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss their respective roles and contributions.

Participants will include representatives from government ministries and departments, statutory bodies, the energy and transport sectors, private-sector entities, academia and other key partners.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, 29 October, at The University of the West Indies Global Campus.

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