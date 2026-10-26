Concerns relating to the removal of mangroves and associated development in the Canash area have been addressed by Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning, Hon. Nigel Stephenson.

Responding to a question in Parliament on Thursday Minister Stephenson said he is aware of the concerns, and has been advised that a letter was sent to the Physical Planning Board on the matter.

Minister Stephenson said an application had been submitted regarding the development.

According to Minister Stephenson, there is currently no legislation in place to protect mangroves in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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