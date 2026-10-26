The University of the West Indies continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean.

This is according to Head of Site for the UWI Global Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette, as she delivered remarks at the Annual Sir Dwight Venner Memorial Independence Lecture on Thursday.

Dr. Noel-McBarnette said Government, Educational Institutions; the Private Sector and Civil Society also have important roles to play in shaping the priorities to move the country forward.

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