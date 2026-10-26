Issues relating to the National Tourism Service Standards will be discussed today at a Stakeholder Consultation in Bequia.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority will host the consultation at the Charles Adams Community High School from 4:30 this afternoon.

It will be attended by Tourism Sites and Attractions Operators, Spa and Wellness Providers, and Tourism Craft and Merchandise Vendors in Bequia and St. Vincent.

The Tourism Authority is urging the stakeholders to attend and share their perspective on the National Tourism Service Standards and help shape practical plans to support quality, consistency and a stronger visitor experience.

Two more consultations are planned for Wednesday October 28, at the NIS Conference Room.

The first session will discuss Tourism Service Standards for Sites and Attractions, from 9am, and the other session will be held from 2pm targeting representatives from the Spa and Wellness Sector.

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