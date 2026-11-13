MRS VERONICA CHANCE better known as MISS VEE of Belair died on Wednesday October 14th at the age of 79. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 22nd at the West St. George Secondary School. The viewing and tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform. Persons are asked to note that Transportation will be provided by the Blue van with registration number H2574 driven by Dexter and Gustus Van

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